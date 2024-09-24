Bay FC announces plans for a training facility on San Francisco’s Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bay FC and San Francisco announced plans on Tuesday for a dedicated training facility for the National Women’s Soccer League club on Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay.

The complex on the island off the Bay Bridge will include three training fields as well as team offices and other facilities. It will be designed to complement existing and planned youth recreational facilities on the island.

Originally built for the World’s Fair in 1939, the island later became a naval base, which closed in 1997.

“Bay FC is bringing a whole new level of excitement not just to soccer in the Bay Area, but to women’s sports,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement Tuesday. “This also is another major success for Treasure Island, a future neighborhood that will be home to thousands of people, thriving businesses, iconic views, and now a new soccer destination that will bring together our professional players and community from across the Bay Area.”

Bay FC plans to break ground in 2025 and begin operating the facility in 2027, pending approval of the lease from the Treasure Island Development Authority and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Bay FC, which joined the NWSL this season, plays its home games at PayPal Park in San Jose.

