Jill Biden and Al Sharpton pay tribute to civil rights activist Sybil Morial

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden, former ambassador Andrew Young and the Rev. Al Sharpton were among those who paid tribute during funeral services in New Orleans for civil rights activist Sybil Morial. Morial was the widow of New Orleans’ first Black mayor, Ernest N. “Dutch” Morial. Their son, Marc Morial, is also a former New Orleans mayor. Biden paid her respects in a video played for attendees during Monday’s service at Xavier University. Young, who was a friend of Morial’s since their childhood, was among the speakers at the service, as was Sharpton. Morial died earlier this month at age 91.

