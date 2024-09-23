France’s new government meets first time to discuss budget and migrant issues

PARIS (AP) — France’s new government dominated by conservatives and centrists has gathered for the first time as Prime Minister Michel Barnier set budget and migrant issues as top priorities. The long-awaited list of government members was unveiled Saturday, more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions. Barnier acknowledged in a televised interview a key challenge for his government will be the 2025 budget bill to be debated at parliament starting from next month. He also vowed to “control and limit immigration.”

