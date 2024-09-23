Diddy’s music streams jump after after arrest and indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ vast music catalog has seen a jump in streams since his arrest and the unsealing of an indictment against him. Data and analytics company Luminate said the disgraced music mogul saw an average 18.3% increase in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the prior week. An increase in streaming numbers following controversy is not uncommon. R. Kelly’s streaming numbers nearly doubled after a documentary accused the R&B singer of sexual misconduct. Combs faces federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges and has been accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years. He’s pleaded not guilty.

