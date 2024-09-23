Death toll after explosion at eastern Iran coal mine rises to at least 38 with 14 still missing

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of more workers killed in an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran. The recoveries brought the death toll in the disaster to at least 38. Another 14 miners are still believed to be trapped below ground. The blast struck a coal mine in Tabas, about 540 kilometers southeast of the capital, Tehran, on Saturday night. On Sunday, weeping miners stood alongside mine cars that brought up the bodies of their colleagues, covered in coal dust. The state-run IRNA news agency on Monday reported the new death toll from the blast, as well as the number of missing.

