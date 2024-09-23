COVID E.S.S.E.R III school funding ending soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During the pandemic, Arizona schools were given just over $2 billion for funding, and the Yuma Elementary School District was one of the beneficiaries of the money.

The district received $40 million over the past three years.

One rule for the money was that 20% of it had to be used to address the disrupted learning caused by the pandemic.

The district was able to share what they used the money for.

“We’ve been able to purchase additional resources for math, science, and reading as well and that has helped us to develop and become better at the services that we provide our students," Duane Sheppard, the Associate Super Intendant for Curriculum And Instruction.

If other districts do not spend the money they have remaining by the end of September they will have to return whatever is left to the federal government.

However, the Yuma Elementary School District already figured out how to spend the money.

“We knew this was coming three years ago when the plan started and so we’ve been pretty methodical and strategic in how do we want to spend it and what do we want to invest in so that when this time comes we already have that money spent," said Denis Ponder the Chief Financial Officer.

The money also allowed them to grow a district-wide program that helps children plan their future career goals.

“AVID stands for advanced via individual determination and with that we look to have all of our students set goals for college and career and to chart a course of what that might look like," said Sheppard.

The Yuma Union High School District has spent almost all of its funds, and Crane Elementary District has about one million dollars left.