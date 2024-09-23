Colorado men tortured their housemate for 14 hours, police say

DENVER (AP) — Colorado law enforcement say three men are accused of tying up their housemate and torturing him for 14 hours. The man told deputies from Jefferson County, just west of Denver, that three men attacked him on Sept. 16. The Denver Post reports the three are accused of breaking into the man’s bedroom, stepping on his neck until he became unconscious and then tying him up. Eventually, two other people showed up to the home and helped the injured man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the three men are in custody facing a series of charges including attempted murder and kidnapping.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.