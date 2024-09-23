Boxing training suspended at Massachusetts police academy after recruit’s death

The Massachusetts State Police have suspended full-contact boxing training activities among recruits until further notice after a trainee died. Twenty-five-year-old Enrique Delgado-Garcia died at a hospital on Sept. 13, a day after the exercise in the boxing ring at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, in Worcester County. Delgado-Garcia was wearing boxing gloves and headgear during the exercise. His manner and cause of death have not been released. Family members told reporters that he suffered broken teeth and a neck fracture. Agency head Col. John Mawn Jr. has ordered a review of the boxing program.

