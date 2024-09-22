Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his last

President Donald Trump says that if he loses his bid to return to the White House in 2024 he thinks he won’t try again in 2028. Trump made the statement during a Sunday interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson. Trump would be 82 in 2028, a year older than President Joe Biden is now. The statement was notable because Trump normally contends he can only lose an election due to fraud and hasn’t addressed the possibility of coming up short in November.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.