Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his last
President Donald Trump says that if he loses his bid to return to the White House in 2024 he thinks he won’t try again in 2028. Trump made the statement during a Sunday interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson. Trump would be 82 in 2028, a year older than President Joe Biden is now. The statement was notable because Trump normally contends he can only lose an election due to fraud and hasn’t addressed the possibility of coming up short in November.