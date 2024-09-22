Over 20 people wounded after Russia strikes apartment blocks in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes have hit high-rise apartment blocks in Ukraine’s city of Kharkiv, leaving dozens wounded in a second consecutive nighttime attack this past week. The local governor says nine residential buildings sustained varying degrees of damage, including 16- and nine-story blocks. Twenty-one people were wounded, including an 8-year-old. The attack came after another late Friday that wounded 15 people as Russian airstrikes hit three Kharkiv neighborhoods. According to Ukrainian officials, aerial glide bombs were used in both attacks.

