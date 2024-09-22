Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, has made her first public appearance since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties. Kate and her husband Prince William were seen Sunday attending church with King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Scotland. Kate announced on Sept. 9 that she had completed treatment six months after revealing she had an undisclosed type of cancer. She said she would undertake limited engagements through the end of the year. She said in a video that the path to full recovery would be long and she would take it day by day.

