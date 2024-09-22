As fast as it comes down, graffiti returns to DC streets. Not all of it unwelcome

WASHINGTON (AP) — This eye-of-the-beholder dynamic between vandalism and urban art form has been a reality since the earliest days of urban graffiti. One person’s artistic expression is another person’s problematic eyesore. In the nation’s capital, both sides of that perspective are on full display. Multiple graffiti removal crews work daily to clean up both the traditional “tagger” graffiti and the political graffiti left by the many protests drawn to the nation’s capital. At the same time, a city-sponsored program seeks to pay tribute to D.C. graffiti history, employing former taggers to create fresh murals in public spaces.

