Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit a Pennsylvania ammunition factory to thank workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that’s producing one of the most critically needed munitions of the war, 155 mm artillery shells. That word comes from two U.S. officials and a third familiar with Zelenskyy’s schedule. He’s expected to visit the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sunday to kick off a busy week in the United States shoring up support for Ukraine in the war. He’ll also address the U.N. General Assembly annual gathering in New York and travel to Washington for talks on Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

