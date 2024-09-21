Seize the Grey wins the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby for 89-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Seize the Grey led all the way in winning the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby by 3 3/4 lengths on Saturday for 89-year-old Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

Ridden by Jaime Torres, Seize the Grey ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.89 at Parx Racing. He paid $10.60 to win as the 4-1 third choice in the field of 11 3-year-olds.

Santa Anita Derby winner Stronghold finished second. Dragoon Guard was another head back in third as the co-favorite at 5-2 odds, snapping his four-race winning streak.

Seize the Grey won the Preakness in May before going to Saratoga, where he was seventh in the Belmont and fourth in the Jim Dandy Stakes.

“The thing about him is that after the debacle in Saratoga he trained brilliantly ever since. It never changed. He was really sharp every day. This is very gratifying,” Lukas said. “I was very confident. I have been that confident with him three times and all three times he won.”

Seize the Grey has five wins in 13 career starts and earnings of $2,415,938. The colt is owned by MyRaceHorse Stable, which includes 2,570 members with micro shares. Several hundred of them jammed the winner’s circle, forcing the celebration to be moved onto the track.

“I don’t know if I have ever been involved with that many people who are crying and hugging and jumping up and down,” Lukas said. “Racing is calloused a little bit but not with these people. They were driving all night to get here.”

Next up for Seize the Grey could be the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar in November, either in the Dirt Mile or Classic at 1 1/4 miles.

