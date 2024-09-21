Petar Musa, rookies Patrickson Delgado and Logan Farrington lead Dallas past LAFC 3-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored a first-half goal, rookies Patrickson Delgado and Logan Farrington scored two minutes apart in the second half and FC Dallas earned a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Musa netted his 15th goal in his first season in the league when he scored unassisted in the 28th minute and Dallas (10-13-7) took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Delgado used assists from Farrington, who subbed in for Musa 10 minutes after he scored, and Paul Arriola to score in the 60th minute. Farrington took a pass from Jesús Ferreira and scored for a 3-0 lead in the 62nd. It was the fourth goal for both Delgado and Farrington, who has eight assists. Ferreira’s helper was his sixth as was Arriola’s.

LAFC (14-7-8) avoided the shutout when Eduard Atuesta took a pass from defender Omar Campos in the 86th minute and scored for the third time this season. It was the third assist for Campos in his first season in the league.

Maarten Paes stopped three shots in goal for Dallas.

Thomas Hasal finished with four saves in his first start of the season for LAFC.

Dallas is unbeaten in its last 20 league matches when leading at halftime.

LAFC travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Dallas will host Orlando City on Saturday.

