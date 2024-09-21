Dan Evans, Republican former governor of Washington and US senator, dies at 98

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Washington state Gov. and U.S. Sen. Dan Evans has died. The popular Republican was 98. He served as governor from 1965 to 1977, and he was the keynote speaker at the 1968 National Republican Convention.In 1983 he was appointed to fill out the term left when Democratic Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson died in office. Evans opted not to stand for election in 1988, citing the “tediousness” of the U.S. Senate. He later served as a regent at the University of Washington, where the Daniel J. Evans School of Public Policy and Governance bears his name.

