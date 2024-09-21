Beer and merriment flow at the 189th Oktoberfest in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Tens of thousands of revelers marked the opening day of the 189th Oktoberfest. The celebration began Saturday and runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the fairground. It is considered the world’s largest folk festival. Security this year includes stepped-up safety measures in the wake of a deadly knife attack in Solingen which is roughly 470 kilometers or 300 miles northwest of Munich. About 6 million visitors are expected over the festival’s 16 days and they can expect to shell out between 13.60 and 15.30 euros for a liter mug of beer. That’s 33 fluid ounces.

