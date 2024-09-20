‘Water is flooding everywhere’ as torrential rains sweep through West and Central Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — As torrential rains sweep through Central and West Africa, floods have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands across the region. The extreme weather has worsened existing humanitarian crises in the countries which have been impacted the most: Chad, Nigeria, Mali and Niger. Over 4 million people have been affected by flooding so far this year, a threefold increase from last year according to the U.N. While Africa is responsible for a small fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the most vulnerable to extreme weather events, the World Meteorological Organization said earlier this month.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.