Tourists can finally visit the Oval Office. A replica is opening near the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new tourist stop in Washington is offering visitors the next best thing to being in the Oval Office. It’s a life-sized replica decorated just like President Joe Biden’s Oval Office, right down to the weathered family Bible on a side table. Unlike the real Oval Office, tourists can go inside the replica, sit on the furniture and take photos. It’s part of “The People’s House: A White House Experience” that’s opening to the public on Monday. The technology-driven education center was built by the White House Historical Association one block away from the real White House. Admission is free.

