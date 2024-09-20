Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli airstrike was top military official on US wanted list
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs was one of the Lebanese militant group’s top military officials. He was in charge of its elite forces, and had been on Washington’s wanted list for years. Ibrahim Akil was a member of Hezbollah’s highest military body, the Jihad Council, and head of the Radwan Forces, the group’s elite forces specialized in urban warfare and counterinsurgency. Little is known about Akil, who rose through the ranks of the group’s military command over decades. In his 60s, Akil was one of the group’s old guard.