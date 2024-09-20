Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee’s ‘abortion trafficking’ law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Tennessee from enforcing a law banning adults from helping minors get an abortion without parental permission. A judge ruled Friday that Tennessee cannot “make it a crime to communicate freely” about legal abortion options even in a state where abortion is banned at all stages of pregnancy except for a handful of situations. The decision means that the law will be on hold as the case make its way through court. The Tennessee law mimics the “abortion trafficking” law enacted in Idaho last year. However, a federal judge has since temporarily blocked Idaho’s version as the case moves through court.

