Dutch police seek witnesses to Rotterdam stabbing that left 1 dead and another seriously wounded

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a stabbing in which one man was killed and another seriously wounded in the port city of Rotterdam. A suspect was arrested after being overpowered Thursday night by members of the public and police. Police said in a statement Friday that a 32-year-old man from Rotterdam was fatally wounded and a 33-year-old man from Switzerland was badly wounded near the landmark Erasmus Bridge. The suspect is a 22-year-old man from the central Dutch city of Amersfoort. There was no immediate word on the motive for the attack. But police said Thursday night that witnesses reported the attacker shouting “Allahu akbar” which is the Arabic phrase meaning God is great.

