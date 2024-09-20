Alec Baldwin urges judge to stand by dismissal of involuntary manslaughter case in ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin has urged a New Mexico judge to stand by her decision to end his trial and dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie. State District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Baldwin halfway through a trial in July based on the withholding of evidence by police and prosecutors from the defense. Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey recently asked the judge to reconsider. Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal for “Rust” in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

