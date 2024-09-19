US warplanes, ships and troops ready in the Middle East if the conflict expands

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has kept an increased military presence in the Middle East throughout much of the past year. U.S. officials say about 40,000 U.S. forces, at least a dozen warships and four Air Force fighter jet squadrons are spread across the region both to protect allies and to serve as a deterrent against attacks. So far, the U.S. hasn’t signaled a troop increase or change as a result of the latest attacks, and there is already a beefed-up force in the region. That includes an additional squadron of fighter jets to help with operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and conduct patrols in defense of Israel.

