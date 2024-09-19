Trial of man who killed 10 at Colorado supermarket turns to closing arguments

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers are set to deliver closing arguments in the trial of a mentally ill man who shot and killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021. Ahmad Alissa has schizophrenia and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the attack at the store in the college town of Boulder. Closing arguments are expected Friday. His attorneys have acknowledge he was the shooter but say he should be acquitted because they say he was legally insane at the time and unable to distinguish between right and wrong. Prosecutors have argued Alissa was intentionally trying to kill as many people as possible and pursued people who were running and trying to hide from him.

