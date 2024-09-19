Titan submersible’s scientific director says the sub malfunctioned just prior to the Titanic dive

The scientific director for the company that owned the Titan submersible that imploded last year while on its way to the Titanic wreckage testified that the sub had malfunctioned just prior to the fatal dive. Appearing before a U.S. Coast Guard panel Thursday, Steven Ross told the board about a platform issue the experimental submersible experienced in June 2023, just days before it imploded on its way to the Titanic site. The malfunction caused passengers onboard the submersible to “tumble about,” and it took an hour to get them out of the water. Ross says the submersible pilot, OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush, crashed into bulkheading during the malfunction.

