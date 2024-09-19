Skip to Content
Shohei Ohtani steals 50th base in pursuit to become 1st player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani steals 50th base in pursuit to become 1st player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season.

