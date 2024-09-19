Shohei Ohtani moves to the brink of historic 50-50 season with 49th homer and 51st stolen base

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 49th home run of the season and stole two bases to reach 51 on Thursday, putting the Los Angeles Dodgers star one homer away from the first 50-50 season in major league history.

Ohtani launched a 1-1 slider from Miami Marlins reliever George Soriano 438 feet to the second deck in right-center in the sixth inning, tying Shawn Green for the most homers in a season in Dodgers history.

Ohtani led off the game with double against Edward Cabrera and swiped third for his 50th stolen base on the front end of a double steal with Freddie Freeman, who reached on a walk.

Ohtani stole another base in the second inning. He has been successful on his last 28 stolen base attempts.

He stole his 49th base in Wednesday’s 8-4 win over the Marlins. He hit his 48th homer in the series opener Tuesday night, connecting on a 1-1 sweeper from Marlins right-hander Darren McCaughan and sending it 402 feet to right field.

He’s the sixth player in major league history and the fastest ever to reach 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season, needing just 126 games.

Manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday’s game that he noticed Ohtani getting more aggressive on the bases in the second half of the season.

“I also think that Shohei realized how good of a base stealer he has become or can become,” Roberts said. “I think he likes the challenge of studying pitchers and learning the tendencies. I think that’s something that intrigues him.”

Ohtani shattered his previous career high in stolen bases, which was 26 with the Angels in 2021. He did that as a two-way player, but Ohtani has not pitched this season while recovering from elbow surgery, allowing him to focus his attention on batting and baserunning as the Dodgers’ everyday designated hitter.

