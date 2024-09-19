Shohei Ohtani hits his 49th homer, moving within 1 of first 50-homer, 50-steal season in major league history
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hits his 49th homer, moving within 1 of first 50-homer, 50-steal season in major league history.
