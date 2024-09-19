Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in major league history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in major league history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season.
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in major league history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.