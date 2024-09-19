Porn-making former University of Wisconsin campus leader argues for keeping his teaching job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A closely watched First Amendment rights case in Wisconsin involves a former campus chancellor who was fired after making pornographic videos with his wife. Joe Gow is prepared to argue Friday for keeping his tenured teaching position even as he faces removal for unethical behavior. He hopes to convince a personnel committee of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents to recommend he be allowed to return to teaching. Gow says he and his wife made the porn on their own time and never mentioned UW-La Crosse. But his fellow faculty unanimously recommended that he lose his position, which they say he exploited.

