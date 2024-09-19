Kentucky judge shot at courthouse, governor says

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a judge in a rural Kentucky county was shot and killed at the local courthouse on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say a suspect has been taken into custody. In a social media post, Beshear says the judge was shot in his chambers. Authorities have not identified the shooting victim or the suspect. The shooting occurred at the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg. The Appalachian town in southeastern Kentucky is 146 miles southeast of Lexington, Kentucky. The shooting is being investigated by state police.

