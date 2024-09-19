Harris looks for boost from Oprah as part of digital-first media strategy
Associated Press
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is looking for a boost with persuadable and less-motivated voters as she participates in a livestream Thursday evening with former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. The event, billed as “Unite for America,” is being hosted by Winfrey from suburban Michigan, one of this election’s key battlegrounds. More than 200,000 supporters have said they would watch, the Harris campaign says, as it promises “surprises” to keep them engaged.