Doctors and first responders are among those who still use pagers

Electronic pagers that were status symbols in the 1990s are used for communication precisely because they are old school. The devices run on batteries and radio waves. That generally makes them impervious to dead zones without WiFi, basements without cell service, hackings and catastrophic network collapses such as those during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Some medical professionals and emergency workers prefer pagers to cell phones or use the devices in combination. They’re handy for workers in remote locations, such as oil rigs and mines. The explosions of devices in Lebanon this week returned the spotlight to the 70-year-old technology.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.