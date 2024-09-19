Breezy with comfortable temperatures through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A passing low-pressure system will bring breezy conditions and keep our temperatures cooler than normal through Friday.

Breezy conditions will be with us this evening with peak gusts of 20-25 MPH across the area.

Stronger winds will be in the Imperial County area through Friday.

Tracking lots of sunshine and temperatures warming back into the triple digits this weekend.

It will be a warm start to kick off the fall season.

DROUGHT UPDATE: June, July, and, August was the hottest summer on record, which brought very dry and lack of rain this monsoon season.

With the hot and dry conditions, we are now seeing our short-term drought being affected.

Now, the majority of the Desert Southwest is experiencing moderate conditions, and last week we were at abnormally dry conditions.