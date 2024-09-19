Big stars are missing from both teams due to injury for the latest meeting in the Rams-49ers rivalry

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although the Rams-49ers rivalry has been decidedly tilted in San Francisco’s direction in recent years, the games have still been must-see spectacles.

Both California teams have usually fielded a pair of rosters filled with NFL stars at the peak of their talents, even if the Niners usually win.

Both teams are missing several top players because of injuries when they meet on Sunday, putting a decided damper on the Rams’ home opener in Inglewood.

The 49ers (1-1) will be without Christian McCaffrey (leg) and Deebo Samuel (calf) — and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) also could be sidelined or limited. The Rams (0-2) won’t have their top two receivers and offensive playmakers, Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee).

But Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy both are healthy, and they’ll try to do more with less in the biannual rivalry game.

“I think the biggest thing for me as a quarterback is (to) just go out there and trust,” said Stafford, who will also be playing behind a third new starting lineup on his offensive line.

“I trust those guys that they’re going to do their job,” Stafford added. “There’s some high-level stuff that guys that I’ve played with for five or six years that you can talk about and feel good about doing. When you have new guys in different spots, some of that isn’t there. But you just go out there, trust that they’re going to be in the right spots, throw the ball and let them do their thing.”

The 49ers are still smarting from last week’s 23-17 loss to Minnesota, and their offensive depth is already being tested without their star running back and their do-it-all receiver. McCaffrey and Samuel accounted for 3,340 yards from scrimmage and 33 TDs last season.

“Hopefully they’ll be OK, but I’m not sad that they’re not playing against us,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “They are still as good as it gets offensively in this league.”

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said the number of plays in the game plan won’t change, but there will be some that won’t make the cut this week without both players in the lineup.

“You eliminate some special things that you would only do for those guys, but the number (of plays) doesn’t change,” Shanahan said. “There’s things those guys do very well. Nothing other guys can’t do. But there’s kind of different percentages on how much you call them and things like that.”

McVay also has to make major changes to his game plan in the absence of Kupp and Nacua. Veterans Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson are stepping up for the Rams, who are 0-2 for the first time in McVay’s career.

Donald’s departure

Preparing for the Rams was a little different this year for Shanahan because of a key piece missing in the middle of the Rams defense. Shanahan won’t need to spend much of his week figuring out how to try to neutralize three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who retired after last season. Donald’s 12½ career sacks against the Niners are tied for the most of any player and his presence impacted what San Francisco could do both in the running and passing game.

“It’s definitely a little different,” Shanahan said. “That’s been 99% of our brain power for a number of years, and it’s kind of weird just not thinking that way.”

Jimmy G’s reunion

Jimmy Garoppolo went 8-0 as a starter against the Rams during his six seasons with the 49ers. He will be watching from the Rams’ sideline this time as Stafford’s backup in his first game against San Francisco since his departure.

Garoppolo smiled at the idea of what might happen if he has to play against Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on San Francisco’s hard-nosed defense.

“The trash talk would get real, real quick I bet,” Garoppolo said. “That’s one thing I know that would pick up, just from knowing those guys. It would be cool, but Staff has got it right now. I think we’re in good hands. Staff has been balling, and he’s just got to keep going.”

Garoppolo also knows about the noise made by Niners fans at SoFi Stadium. Many older football fans in the Los Angeles area adopted the 49ers as their favorite team during the NFL’s 21-year absence from the nation’s second-largest media market.

“Being on this side of it, we’ve got to deal with the noise a little bit,” Garoppolo said. “Just being honest. We’ll see what happens Sunday. Rams Nation came out pretty good in the preseason, so hopefully with the home opener and everything, it will be a pretty good crowd.”

Rivalry results

San Francisco has won 10 of the past 13 meetings, but the Rams won the NFC championship game in January 2022 on the way to their Super Bowl 56 title. Los Angeles also won the teams’ most recent matchup in Week 18 last season, with Carson Wentz leading the Rams past Sam Darnold’s 49ers 21-20 while both coaches rested many of their top players — but not Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk — for the postseason.

Missing pieces

The Niners still have talent without McCaffrey and Samuel. While Aiyuk remains a top receiver, Jordan Mason has rushed for 247 yards in two games in place of McCaffrey, and Jauan Jennings will fill in for Samuel.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

