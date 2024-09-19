All-Pro TE George Kittle becomes the latest 49ers playmaker to hit the injury report

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers could be without another key offensive player this week after All-Pro tight end George Kittle missed practice with a sore hamstring.

The Niners are lost All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and star receiver Deebo Samuel to injuries before Kittle reported soreness in his hamstring after Wednesday’s practice.

Kittle sat out practice Thursday, along with cornerback Charvarius Ward, who reported a sore hamstring and knee. Coach Kyle Shanahan said both players would likely be listed as questionable Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“They had good practices yesterday then complained of some soreness after, then came in this morning with it,” Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR on Thursday in his scheduled weekly interview. “So we weren’t going to put them out there today. … Hopefully they come in tomorrow and can get some work in. Definitely hoping those guys can be available on Sunday but, if not, go to the next guys up.”

If Kittle is unable to go, the 49ers would be without three of their four players who gained at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season. Kittle, McCaffrey and Samuel accounted for 39 of the team’s 60 offensive touchdowns last season.

Jordan Mason has filled in well for McCaffrey the first two weeks with 247 yards rushing and two TDs over the first two games and could become the seventh player ever to rush for at least 100 yards and a TD in each of the first three games of the season.

The Niners would still have second-team All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk, who has struggled the first two games following a contract dispute that held him out of practice all of training camp, and Jauan Jennings at receiver.

“We’ve got playmakers,” quarterback Brock Purdy said. “We have a really good scheme, great play-caller and some great players that step up in their roles and do their job really well. I still have to do my job in terms of my reads and progressions more so than change the way I think and make sure I’m getting it to this guy or that guy because a couple of guys are out.”

