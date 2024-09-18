Isaiah Lopez, “Tío Gordo,” supporting Yuma’s Hispanic community through charity and tradition

Isaiah Lopez, known to many as “Tío Gordo,” has become a well-known figure in the Yuma community. As both an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Lopez has dedicated himself to supporting local businesses and promoting unity within the Hispanic community.

“I’ve been blessed to contribute to Yuma by supporting local businesses, promoting unity in the Hispanic community through charity and mentorship,” Lopez shared.

He emphasized that his role in the community goes beyond business success: “I see my role as helping our community grow, whether through business or personal uplifting. That’s what I see my role as—just helping as much as I can. Helping everyone grow, whether it be professionally or personally.”

In addition to his community work, Lopez runs Birriería El Gordo, a restaurant named after his nickname. There, he serves authentic Mexican cuisine, honoring his heritage and traditions.

As Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated, Lopez reflected on the significance of this time for him and his community. “Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor our roots and recognize the contributions we’ve made every day in this country,” he said.

Lopez left the Hispanic community with a message, "Chase your dreams, stay united, work hard, and never forget where you come from. Together we can accomplish anything. Don’t give up—don’t ever give up."