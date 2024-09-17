Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar homer in back-to-back games, Rockies again beat D-backs 8-2

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar hit home runs, Ryan Feltner pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory at Coors Field in two years, and the Colorado Rockies beat Arizona 8-2 on Tuesday night, dealing a setback to the Diamondbacks’ playoff hopes.

Tovar, who homered in Monday’s 3-2 win over Arizona, finished with three hits and drove in two runs. Goodman also homered Monday and connected for his 13th of the season off Blake Walston in the seventh.

Jacob Stallings and Jordan Beck hit run-scoring doubles and Brenton Doyle added a sacrifice fly for the Rockies. Bud Black also recorded his 535th win as Rockies manager, the most in franchise history, one more than Clint Hurdle.

“That’s super special,” Doyle said of Black, who was doused with shaving cream and beer during a post-game celebration in the clubhouse with his players. “I’m sure he’s pumped about it. It’s a huge accomplishment for him and a huge accomplishment for the Rockies.”

Christian Walker homered and Pavin Smith had two doubles and scored a run for Arizona, which dropped into a tie with the New York Mets for the last two NL wild-card spots. San Diego holds the top spot. The Diamondbacks will try to avert the series sweep when they play the Rockies in Wednesday’s finale.

“We’re hitting a little bit of a rut right now,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’ll find our way out of it. We’ve got to do what we do best, be versatile, be focused and play our best game tomorrow. We can’t go backwards and dwell on what’s happened. We’ve got to go 1-0, day game after a night game in Colorado. That’s all I’m focused on right now.”

Feltner (3-10) allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings for his first win at Coors Field since Aug. 9, 2022, snapping a franchise-record string of 21 straight starts without a winning decision at home.

“I was on the same page with (catcher Jacob Stallings) all night,” Feltner said. “We had great defense, so just being able to trust Stallings back there and trust the defense as well just frees me up big time. All my pitches were working and I just tried to keep pounding the zone.”

Jordan Montgomery (8-7), making his first start since Aug. 21, returned to Arizona’s rotation from the bullpen to help fill in for injured starter Ryne Nelson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend with right shoulder inflammation.

Montgomery went 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is ramping up conditioning and baseball activities at the team’s Arizona training facility as he works toward returning from a left calf injury that has sidelined him since Sept. 2. “Gurriel had four at bats. Came out of that good,” manager Torrey Lovullo said. “Those were live AB’s. And he did some real aggressive baserunning and some outfield work. Tomorrow, he’ll play in an official continuation game.”

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela is doing well physically the day after making his first start Monday in 16 months following rehab from reconstructive right elbow surgery. Senzatela allowed two runs and four hits in three-plus innings. Manager Bud Black said Senzatela was scheduled to start again on Sunday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

UP NEXT

LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (2-3, 5.50 ERA) is set to start Wednesday for the Diamondbacks against Rockies’s LHP Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA).

