First Things First presents for Yuma City Council

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The First Things First organization will be discussing their program priorities with the Yuma City Council later tonight.

The organization is meant to help early childhood development from when a child is born up to five years old.

First things first has a variety of programs from parenting education, family friend and neighbor care, and home visitation.

The program coordinator, Zahid Plantillas, explains what their goal is for the community.

“It is crucial that we change the way people think about talk about, and take action on behalf of you know those babies and toddlers and those youngest in our communities," said Plantillas.

