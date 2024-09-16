Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting one Phoenix police officer and wounding another has been charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors said Monday.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that a grand jury indicted 41-year-old Saul Bal on four other felony charges: attempt to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving weapons.

Mitchell said a trial date for Bal hasn’t been set. Alicia Dominguez, a lawyer for Bal, declined comment on her client’s case.

Bal was arrested hours after Phoenix police officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney were shot while on duty Sept. 3.

The two officers had responded to a call alleging a man was trying to break into a car. Police said the suspect, later identified as Bal, fled the scene before stopping and firing shots at both pursuing officers.

Coolidge, 29, died at a hospital three days later. Haney, 31, was protected from serious injury by his ballistic vest and is recovering at home.

Bal remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Prosecutors said Bal has a lengthy criminal history and was on parole from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry at the time of the shootings.

Coolidge’s funeral was scheduled for Wednesday. The five-year veteran is survived by his wife and the couple’s 5-month-old daughter.