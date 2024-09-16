Luis Arraez’s streak of 141 plate appearances without a strikeout ends

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres leadoff hitter Luis Arraez’s streak of plate appearances without a strikeout ended at 141 when he went down swinging against Houston Astros rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti on Monday night.

Arraez’s strikeout to end the second inning was his first since Aug. 10.

The streak tied Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn for the fifth-longest in the last 40 seasons. Gwynn also went 141 plate appearances without striking out spanning the 1995 and 1996 seasons with the Padres. The longest streak is Gwynn’s 170 plate appearances in 1995.

Arraez, the DH, later left the game with an apparent injury.

He got banged up sliding into home plate in the fifth, when he was thrown out trying to score from second on a single, but initially stayed in the game. He doubled in the seventh and walked off the field gingerly after being replaced by pinch-runner Tyler Wade.

