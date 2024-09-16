Brush fire leads to evacuations in a north-central Arizona town

YARNELL, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents in the north-central Arizona town of Yarnell were told to evacuate Monday afternoon due to a fast-moving brush fire.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said people living in the Yarnell Creek area and east of State Route 89 were asked to leave their homes immediately.

It’s unclear how many people are being evacuated. The cause of the brush fire is unknown.

Yarnell is located about 34 miles (54 kilometers) south of Prescott.