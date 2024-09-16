Antonio Senzatela makes his first start for Rockies 16 months following Tommy John surgery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela went three-plus innings against Arizona on Monday night, flashing solid form at times but also showing some rust in his first start in 16 months following his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Senzatela threw 67 pitches, 42 for strikes, and allowed two runs and four hits. He struck out two and walked two.

Corbin Carroll opened the game with a triple and Ketel Marte followed with a home run to straightaway center field. Senzatela shook off the rough start by retiring five straight and nine of the next 11 batters. He did not allow additional runs, leaving in the fourth after allowing a leadoff single by Christian Walker and a walk to Pavin Smith. Anthony Molina relieved and induced Jake McCarthy to hit into a double play and Eugenio Suárez to fly out.

Senzatela’s return to the mound followed a long, arduous rehabilitation.

“It’s been a lot of rehab,” manager Bud Black said prior to the game. “So proud of him. He’s hit every marker. I’m excited for him to get back out there.”

Senzatela made five minor league starts during a rehab assignment ahead of his return to the majors for the first time since May 10, 2023, at Pittsburgh. He was forced to leave that outing after 2 2/3 innings due to a right elbow strain and underwent Tommy John surgery six weeks later.

His start five days earlier, on May 5, 2023, against the New York Mets had marked his return from another significant injury. He suffered a torn left ACL on Aug. 18, 2022, when he took a bad step rushing to cover first base on an infield grounder during an outing at St. Louis.

“So, it’s really been a couple of years since he’s felt as good as he feels now,” Black added. “I think he’s in a really good spot here to make this start and make a couple more and go into the offseason feeling great.”

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB