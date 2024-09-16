49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will miss a couple of weeks with a calf injury

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers offense was dealt another blow with star receiver Deebo Samuel getting sidelined by a strained calf.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel got hurt in the closing minutes of Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and will likely miss “a couple of weeks.”

The injury to Samuel comes days after All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve with a sore calf and Achilles tendinitis. That leaves San Francisco without two of its top three players last season in terms of touchdowns and yards from scrimmage.

“When you lose real good players, it’s always tough,” Shanahan said. “But it happens all over the league and it’s a huge part of this league and a huge part of this game. We’ve got to deal with it.”

Samuel had eight catches for 110 yards on Sunday and has been San Francisco’s No. 1 option in the passing game this season as Brandon Aiyuk works his back into form after missing all of training camp in a contract dispute. Samuel leads the team with 13 catchers for 164 yards this season.

Samuel also has been the team’s No. 2 option at running back with McCaffrey hurt and scored on a touchdown run in the season opener against the New York Jets.

The Niners have an open spot on the roster after placing McCaffrey on injured reserve on Saturday, but Shanahan said he was uncertain if he would use that spot to add another receiver or running back.

San Francisco has three healthy running backs on the roster with rookie Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor Jr. backing up Jordan Mason. Guerendo has one carry for no yards this season, while Taylor has only played on special teams.

The Niners have Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell and rookie Jacob Cowing at receiver.

“I don’t think anything is a true necessity,” Shanahan said. “But having that room gives us a luxury to pick wherever we need it the most and we’ll see how we feel about that here over the next few days.”

