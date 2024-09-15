‘Shogun’ wins best drama series at the Emmy Awards and sets a record for most Emmys in a season with 18
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘Shogun’ wins best drama series at the Emmy Awards and sets a record for most Emmys in a season with 18.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘Shogun’ wins best drama series at the Emmy Awards and sets a record for most Emmys in a season with 18.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.