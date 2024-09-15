Arizona man accused of online terror threats has been arrested in Montana

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man wanted for allegedly making online terroristic threats has been arrested in Montana, authorities said Sunday.

Flagstaff police said 36-year-old Justin Wayne Hill was taken into custody Sunday in Bozeman.

Police said they received reports Friday of threats “associated with mass shooting incidents posted to various school, government and business review platforms” and a warrant was issued for Hill’s arrest.

Police asked for the public’s help locating Hill, who lives in the northern Arizona town of Ash Fork about 50 miles (82 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

A photo of the car might he might have been driving with an Arizona license plate was released by police and Hill was arrested soon afterward.

Police didn’t immediately release the criminal charges Hill could be facing, saying more information would be made public when it becomes available.

A message seeking comment was left Sunday afternoon with the FBI office in Flagstaff.