Musgrove goes 6 innings as Padres hand Giants their 3rd straight shutout in 8-0 win

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out eight in six innings, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill both drove in two runs and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 8-0 on Saturday night to hand the Giants their third straight shutout.

Donovan Solano had four of San Diego’s 17 hits and Xander Bogaerts homered for the Padres, who hold the top National League wild card. They clawed within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West.

The Giants have lost four of five. They’ve been shut out in three consecutive games for the first time since 1992 and just the fourth time in the San Francisco era (since 1958).

Luis Arráez extended his streak to 135 at-bats without a strikeout. It’s the longest since Juan Pierre went 147 at-bats without a strikeout in 2004.

Musgrove (6-5) rebounded after allowing six runs in a loss to the Giants last week, holding San Francisco to three hits without a walk this time.

Giants starter Mason Black (0-4) yielded two runs and six hits in four innings, losing to the Padres for the second consecutive start.

After Black exited, the Padres gave Musgrove a 5-0 cushion with a three-run sixth against Sean Hjelle. Arráez had a two-out RBI single, also extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Later in the inning, Machado drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single. San Diego added three more in the eighth, including a two-run double by Merrill.

Machado gave the Padres an early lead with a double that scored Jurickson Profar from first after an error by center fielder Heliot Ramos on the throw. Bogaerts’ homer in the fourth made it 2-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: INF Ha-Seong Kim (right shoulder inflammation) played light catch and plans to ramp up his throwing intensity in the next few days. … LHP Martin Pérez, Sunday’s scheduled starter, was reinstated from the paternity list, and LHP Tom Cosgrove was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Giants: INF Tyler Fitzgerald (lower back tightness) could return as soon as Tuesday after an MRI revealed no structural damage. … RHP Jordan Hicks (right shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the injured list, and RHP Austin Warren was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. … LHP Robbie Ray (left hamstring strain) threw a bullpen.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale opposite Pérez (4-5, 4.46).

