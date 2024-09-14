Skip to Content
News

Diamondbacks put RHP Ryne Nelson on injured list with right shoulder inflammation

By
Published 3:09 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed starting pitcher Ryne Nelson on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Nelson’s injury is a blow to a team that’s in a tight battle for one of the National League wild card spots. The right-hander has been arguably the D-backs’ best pitcher over the past few months and has a 10-6 record with a 4.33 ERA.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 11, which means Nelson could return before the end of the regular season. Arizona called up left-hander Brandon Hughes to take Nelson’s spot on the roster.

The Diamondbacks also announced that catcher Andrew Knizner was designated for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content