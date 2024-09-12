Remains found in Phoenix are identified as an autistic teen missing for 5 months

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Human remains recently found in a remote part of a hilly Phoenix recreation area have been identified as a 16-year-old autistic boy from Peoria who was reported missing five months ago, authorities said Thursday.

Peoria police said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances related to Bradley Klose’s death.

Klose was last seen alive April 8 when he was leaving his job at a Peoria supermarket, according to police.

Klose’s family said the teen left his cellphone and wallet in his locker after work and that was unusual.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that Klose was considered “an endangered juvenile due to him being on the autism spectrum” and authorities unsuccessfully searched for weeks.

Phoenix police said the remains were found Monday at the Deem Hills Recreation Area, about 6.5 miles (10 kilometers) east of Klose’s workplace.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy but did not immediately determine the cause of death.